YOULDEN,
Leonard Ivan (Len):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 31 October 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Sally. Cherished Dad of Alastair and Vanette, and Fiona. Loved Papa of Alexandra, Jessica, Troy, and Courtney. Loved brother of Joan. A service to Celebrate Leonard's life will be held at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Tuesday 5 November, at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019