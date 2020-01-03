Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard SISSONS. View Sign Death Notice



Leonard Jebb (Len):

On January 1, 2020, peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of John & Sue, Raewyn & Clive, and Vicki & Tony. Loved grandad of Mark & Jane, Loren & Andrew and Lisa & Shaun, and great-grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of both Wellington and Hutt Hospitals for their loving care shown to Len and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A service to celebrate Len's life will be held in St Philip's Anglican Church, 4 Rawhiti Street, Stokes Valley, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2.00pm, and thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Sissons family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.







