SANDERS,
Leonard William (Bill):
(#621221 Pvt 2NZEF WWII). Bill died in his sleep, at home in Levin, on Sunday 17 May 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Loved father and father-in-law of Janet & Allan Hall, Jeff & Rosemary (Rishworth), and Carol & Phillip Fryer. Loved Dada of Stacey, Courtney and Kelsi; Joseph, Peter, Simon and Emily. Great-Grandfather of Payten, Paxton, Frank, Piera, Carter, Nina, and Jack. A private family service has been held. Messages may be sent to 255 Cambridge Street, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020