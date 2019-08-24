HODGSON,
Leonard Owen (Len):
Of Levin. Peacefully on Thursday 22nd August 2019, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of Jane & Alan, Trish & Wayne, Robin & Manuela, Brian & MariAn. Beloved Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the management and staff of Te Whanau Home and Hospital for their dedicated care. A celebration of Len's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages c/- 547 Queen St East, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019