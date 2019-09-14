FENEMOR,
Leonard Allan (Allan):
Of Porirua. Peacefully at home on 12 September 2019. Beloved husband of Bev (dec). Much loved Dad to David (dec), Trevor, Grant, John-Paul and James. Loving Grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The Family of Allan Fenemor' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service of celebration for Allan will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Wednesday 18 September 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019