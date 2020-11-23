DOMAŃSKI, Leon Edward:

(140/III Pte, 7th Light Anti Aircraft Regiment, Polish Second Corps) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, aged 95 years. Born at home on the farm in Poniatowka, Wolyn province, Poland, Leon arrived in New Zealand in 1948. He was the beloved husband of the late Jadzia, and treasured Tata of Ryszard and the late Andrzej. Cherished father-in-law of Sue and adored 'Dushka' of Yuri and Tereska. Loved brother of the late Stasia, Zosia and Witold (Vic)and brother-in-law of the late Janek, Marysia and Mietek. Much loved and respected by his many nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and nieces, in New Zealand, Australia and Canada. Dearly loved by the Waluszewski/Harcombe family – such dear friends. Friend to many and respected member of the Wellington Polish community and constructor of many Wellington landmarks and homes - He was a builder of communities. Leon's funeral mass will be celebrated in St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Island Bay, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at 12 noon, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in Church on Thursday at 11.30am, prior to Mass.

Lord, grant him eternal rest

Wieczny odpoczynek racz

mu dac Panie





