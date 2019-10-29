RICHARDS, Leo William:
Of Pahiatua, on Saturday
26 October 2019, (peacefully) at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Olive for 59 years. Loved Dad of Debbie and Eric, Gary and Lesley, and Val and Ross. Treasured Grandad of Stephanie, and Greg; Brett, and Haylee; and Danielle, and Scott. Great Grandy of Scout, Leo, Heidi, and Milly. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left the service. Messages to Mrs O. Richards, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Leo's life will be held at the Tararua Club, Tararua Street, Pahiatua, on Thursday 31 October 2019 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
