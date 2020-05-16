SWAN,
Lena Mills (nee Sandeman):
Of Levin. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Thursday 14 May 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill for 63 years. Loved Mum of Christine, Audrey & Laurence, Rosemary & Michael, Denise & Leo, Angela & Terry, and Kenneth & Bronya. Treasured Grandma to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Keen member of the Otaki & Levin Pottery clubs, Rose Society, RSA Bowling Club and local knitting group. In keeping with the Covid-19 restrictions a private Requiem Mass for Lena will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020