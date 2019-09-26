HEPERI, Lena Mae (Toosie)
(nee Ahipene):
Born May 31, 1924. Passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Toosie will be at Haven Falls Funeral Home until 1.00pm, Thursday 26 September. Service will be at Tu Korehe Marae, Levin, Saturday 28 September at 11.00am. Warm thanks to all the staff at Aroha Care Centre.
Me te mea ko Kopu ka rere i te pae
The beauty of a woman is like Venus rising above the horizon.
Published in The Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2019