STRINGER, Len:
On 30 July 2019 at Hutt Hospital; aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Moya; loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Pat, Lois and Clive, and the late Carol. Loved grandfather of Luke, Amy, Jacob; Justin, and Dale, and great-grandfather of Zona, Isabella, Zebekiah, Xanthe, Amber, Cohen, Lilly, Ella, Felicity, Sebastian, Sapphire and Charlotte. Special thanks to the Dr's and Nurses of the Medical Ward, Hutt Hospital. In accordance with his wishes, a private service and interment has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 7, 2019