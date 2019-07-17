JENSEN, Len Aperahama:
Husband to Winnie Jensen, and father to Sharon, Chris and Debra. Karanipã to his nine mokopuna, Tauawhi, O'Shay, Jarhys, Jodeci, Whitu-Waiariki, Taimãrie, Anitãrewa, Mãhanga and Maruia. Passed away on 15th July 2019, aged 79, in Wellington Hospital. He is currently lying in state at Hinemaurea marae in Hicks Bay, and will be buried at the local urupã on 18th July 2019. Service will begin at the marae at 10.00am.
E te pãpã, moe mãrie mai.
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington
0800 428365
Published in Dominion Post on July 17, 2019