KENNA, Eileen:
Died 25 February, 2019, aged 93. KENNA, Len:
Died 11 July, 2019, aged 97.
Loved parents of Karen, Helen, Boyd and Gill, grandparents of 10, and great grandparents of 2. Formerly residents of Makara, and more recently of Wellington City. Special thanks to the staff of Cashmere Heights for their care of Len over the last seven months. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Date, time and venue of the memorial celebration to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2019