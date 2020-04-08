Leigh TUOHY

Guest Book
  • "To Phil and family Our deepest sympathy in the loss of your..."
    - Barry and Barbara Simmonds
  • "We are very sad to hear of Leigh's passing. Our thoughts..."
    - Michael and Mary Harris
  • "To Phil and family,please accept our deepest sympathy in..."
    - Mary Temperton
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad time.A wonderful lady..."
    - Mary Temperton
  • "To Carey and all the Tuohy family,our deepest sympathy in..."
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

TUOHY, Leigh Frances
(nee Hammond):
Aged 74. After a courageous battle with cancer for over 2 years, Leigh passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 6th April 2020, in the presence of her close family. A much loved, admired and respected wife of Philip, mother of Carey, Brent, Belinda and Richard, and grandmother of Jackson, Georgia, Olivia, Sophie, Mollie, Courtney, Thomas, Zavier, Maxtyn, Amelia, Flynn, and Sam the dog. A selfless person who always put others first and taught us all that receiving the best out of life is to give.
You will be forever
in our hearts.
Our grateful thanks go to Wellington Hospital Oncology Team and Mary Potter Hospice for their devoted support. Leigh will be cremated privately today (Wednesday, 8th April). A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Letters and cards of condolence can be mailed to 485 Grays Road, Pauatahanui, RD 1 Porirua 5381, or emailed to [email protected]
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2020
