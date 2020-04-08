TUOHY, Leigh Frances
(nee Hammond):
Aged 74. After a courageous battle with cancer for over 2 years, Leigh passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 6th April 2020, in the presence of her close family. A much loved, admired and respected wife of Philip, mother of Carey, Brent, Belinda and Richard, and grandmother of Jackson, Georgia, Olivia, Sophie, Mollie, Courtney, Thomas, Zavier, Maxtyn, Amelia, Flynn, and Sam the dog. A selfless person who always put others first and taught us all that receiving the best out of life is to give.
You will be forever
in our hearts.
Our grateful thanks go to Wellington Hospital Oncology Team and Mary Potter Hospice for their devoted support. Leigh will be cremated privately today (Wednesday, 8th April). A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Letters and cards of condolence can be mailed to 485 Grays Road, Pauatahanui, RD 1 Porirua 5381, or emailed to [email protected]
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2020