Lee TAN

Death Notice

TAN, Lee Seng (Dennis):
Passed away on Wednesday, 9th September 2020, aged 64 years. Dennis is a much loved and respected brother, uncle and friend and will be sorely missed. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff of Wellington Regional Hospital, and to friends for their messages of condolence, flowers and attendance at the funeral service which was held on 16th September 2020. Messages to the Tan family may be left on Dennis' tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020
