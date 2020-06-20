RYDER, Lee (Leonie Teresa)
(nee Murphy):
Born 1950 to Leo & Joan in Christchurch. Passed away peacefully after a courageously fought battle with cancer, on 18 April 2020, aged 70. Known for her great love of travel, gardening, reading, netball, and laughter, she imprinted the hearts of all she met. A treasured partner, mother, sister, aunt and friend, she is survived by her biggest cheerleaders - her partner through life Peter Williams, her daughters Mandy Smiler & Donna Ryder, by Lawton, Andy, Penny & Wayne, and by her 7 grandchildren - Elijah, Eden, Ezra, Noah, Lucas, Rowan & Daniel who loved her epically. A memorial service for Lee will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street, Levin, on Thursday 25 June 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020