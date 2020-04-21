RYDER, Lee (Leonie Teresa)
(nee Murphy):
Born 1950 to Leo & Joan in Christchurch. Passed away peacefully after a courageously fought battle with cancer, on 18 April 2020, age 70. Known for her great love of travel, gardening, reading, netball, and laughter, she imprinted the hearts of all she met. A treasured partner, mother, sister, aunt and friend she is survived by her biggest cheerleaders - her partner through life Peter Williams, her daughters Mandy Smiler & Donna Ryder, by Lawton, Andy, Penny & Wayne & by her 7 grandchildren - Elijah, Eden, Ezra, Noah, Lucas, Rowan & Daniel who loved her epically. Our thanks to all the wonderful doctors and nurses that helped care for her. A private cremation has been with an open memorial at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 21, 2020