HOLLAND, Leanne Raewyn:
13 August 1962
17 August 2020
Loved daughter of Gary & the late Raewyn Holland. Loving and selfless mother of Jareth, Kieran and Taylar Holland. The eldest sibling alongside Dynel and Leisa Holland. Leanne passed away peacefully with family by her side. Mum was a strong-willed lady right to the end and gave her all. We are thankful for Eldon Lodge and their compassionate care, ensuring Mum was as comfortable as possible. A celebration of Leanne's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 24 August 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020