HENSON, Leanne Mary:

Passed peacefully at Ngongotaha on Tuesday, 24 September 2019. Dearly beloved daughter of Ian and Judy. Beloved mother of Benjamin and Braiden. Nanma to Amelia. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Karen and Gregg, Bryan and Evelyn, Jason and Jacqui, and Robert. Loved aunty to Richard, Sarah, Josh, Katrina, James, Bree, Alyssa, great-aunty to Lucas, Maddison, Harrison, Annabelle, Aurora, and Taylem. Leanne will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

'Mother to whoever entered through her door.'

In lieu of flowers donations to the Rotorua Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Funeral Service for Leanne will be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, on Saturday 28 September, at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.





