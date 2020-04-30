MISTRY,

Laxmiben Ravjibhai:

(Wellington). Passed away peacefully at Village at the Park Rest Home on 22nd April 2020, aged 99. Wife of the late Ravjibhai Manga. Sister to the late Magan Parsot (Sagra). Loved mother of Amba (Indu) Chhiba and son-in-law Zaver. Cherished grandmother to Bharat, Maya, Pratibha and Hardev. Great-grandmother to Ravi.



We will forever hold on to all the happy memories we were able to share with you. You will always be in our hearts. Keep smiling. Om Shanti.



Service to be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, on Friday 1st May at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions at Level 3, only 10 family members will be attending this private service.



