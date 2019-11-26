Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence TAYLOR. View Sign Death Notice



(Down Syndrome). Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on 20th November 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 61 years. Dearly loved youngest son of Jean and Lawrence (both deceased). Formerly of 4 Hukatai Street, Elsdon, Porirua. Totally cherished, loved and utterly adored younger brother by 7 years of Linda. Best friend and mate of Kevin, Levin. Younger brother of Erica Upjohn and half-brother to Tony Taylor. Brother-in-law of Terry Upjohn. Uncle Lol to Craig and Clint Melton; Ryan, Grant, Lorena and Braden Upjohn; Shane, Stephen, Heath and Kelly Taylor; and Uncle Lol to his 10 great-nephews and nieces.

Don't cry for me

As I am not alone,

The angels are with me

To welcome me home.

Sincere thanks to Lawrence's Day Base supervisors Heidi and Ron, Palmer Ave, Levin, for their loving care during the day with lots of happy singing along with the ukulele played by Ron which Lol loved. To the NZ Care Residential Teams at Kebbell Ave, Levin, for their loving support and care as Lawrence's health slowly declined over the past several years due to dementia. Thank you so very much.

Rest peacefully Lol.

No flowers by request please. A funeral service will be held for Lawrence at Gee & Hickton Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane, Porirua, on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







