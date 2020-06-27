McKENNA,

Lawrence Patrick (Larry):

Peacefully passed away on 24 June 2020, at home, surrounded by family. Aged 66 years. Adored husband and best friend of Christine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Micarla and Butch, Scott and Ivana, Gareth and Elaine, and Lauren and Richard. Proud and loving Grandfather of Harry, Jack, Freddy, Toby, Anna, Alexander, William, Douglas, Hattie, and Fergus. Heartfelt thanks to family, friends, medical and nursing staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital and Cranford Hospice during the journey.

The world has lost one of its good guys. Fun-loving, loyal and interesting.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier, on Monday, 29 June 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'McKenna Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.

Requiescat In Pace





