GRAINGER,

Lawrence Michael:

Sylvia and family would sincerely like to thank all those who have supported us in various ways following our recent sad loss of Lawrence. To all those who attended the funeral service, sent flowers, cards, food and messages of condolence, and to the Staff at Avero where Lawrence enjoyed attending 3 times a week. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation. Lawrence will be remembered with love and affection by all those who knew him.



