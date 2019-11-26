GRAINGER,
Lawrence Michael:
On November 22, 2019, passed away suddenly at home, aged 37 years. Cherished son of Sylvia and the late Michael. Loved and special brother of Alannah and Jennifer. Uncle to Ruby. Much loved nephew of Merle and Rob Butcher, and Kay & Ross Bryant. A funeral service to celebrate Lawrence's life will be held at St Teresa's Catholic Church, Karori Road, on Thursday, November 28, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 26, 2019