DUNN, Lawrence:
Son of the late Peter and Maryann Dunn, passed away peacefully 14 September 2020 at Poneke House Rest Home. He is survived by his sisters Ada and Agnes and his brothers Chris and William. Messages and tributes to 'the Dunn family' may be left in Lawrence's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. Lawrence's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Patrick, Kilbirnie, on Friday 18th September at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions maximum attendance is 100 people.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 17, 2020