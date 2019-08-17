WEBB,
Laurence Sidney (Laurie):
Passed away peacefully. Aged 80 years. Loving husband of Jean for 36 years, and of the late Margaret. Brother of Jan. Loved father of David, Annie and Grant and their partners. Many thanks to the staff at Village at the Park for their care of Laurie. In lieu of flowers donations to www.marsdenclub.org.nz would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Laurie's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Wednesday 21st August, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019