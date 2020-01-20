COOPER,
Laurence Taylor (Larry):
Passed away at the HB Regional Hospital on January 18, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Patricia (deceased 1997). Loved partner and friend of June Best and family. Loved father and father-in-law of Phillip and Liz, Tom and Yvonne, Brent and Mary, and Greg. Grandfather of Lisa, Caroline, Claire, James, Olivia, Patrick and Ben. Great-grandfather of Lola-Rose, Violet, Jack, Sylvie, Spencer and Penny. Loved brother of Pat. A funeral service will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Cooper family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 20, 2020