Laurence COOPER

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
View Map
Death Notice

COOPER,
Laurence Taylor (Larry):
Passed away at the HB Regional Hospital on January 18, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Patricia (deceased 1997). Loved partner and friend of June Best and family. Loved father and father-in-law of Phillip and Liz, Tom and Yvonne, Brent and Mary, and Greg. Grandfather of Lisa, Caroline, Claire, James, Olivia, Patrick and Ben. Great-grandfather of Lola-Rose, Violet, Jack, Sylvie, Spencer and Penny. Loved brother of Pat. A funeral service will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Cooper family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 20, 2020
