FRISBY, Laurel Ngaire:
Passed away peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village on 23 October 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Greg, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Athole, Chris and Clare, Paul and Melanie. Loved Grandmother of Sally and Tim, Gareth and Janine, Tayla Rose, Jordan. Great-Grandmother of Tarryn, Kelly, Jack, Dylan, and Kaydence. Special thanks to the wonderful team at the Special Care Unit of Bob Scott Retirement Village. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2019