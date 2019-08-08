SPENCER, Laura Anne:
Teacher at Sacred Heart College, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved wife of Chris Manning, adored and devoted mum to Paris (15) and Sofia (10). Daughter of Derek and Anne Spencer. Sister and sister-in-law of Emma and Bede, Lynley and Rodger, Simon and Catherine. Aunty to Charlotte, Emily and Jack; Darby, Jack and Sylvie. Daughter-in-law of Pam Manning, Geoff Manning (dec) and Judith. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Spencer/Manning Family' may be left in Laura's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Laura will be held at Sacred Heart College Performing Arts Centre, 65 Laings Road, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, 13 August 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019