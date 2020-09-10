PATTRICK, Laughton:
On September 8, 2020, aged 86. Laughton died peacefully at home in his wife Jenny's arms. Loved stepfather of Lynn & Andrew, Tim, and Simon & Ros. Papa to Ben, Alex, Arthur, Georgia, Will, and Sam. Uncle to David and Richard. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at www.marypotter.org.nz. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a service to celebrate Laughton's life will be by private invitation only and held on Sunday September 13, 2020, at 2.00pm. Friends of Laughton are encouraged to watch the livestream of his service, you will find the link at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2020