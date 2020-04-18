DRISCOLL, Larry John:
Aged 65 years. Passed away 25th March 2020 in ICU at Hutt Hospital. Dearly loved husband and companion to Suzzanne for 50 years. Loved father of Dean & Janine, Justin & Julianna, Jared & Paia and Lisa. Doting GD of Dionne, Ashley, Madison, Tayla, Hayley, Justice, Jayden, Dante, Reaghen, Kaylin, Keanu and Indy. A celebration of Larry's life will take place once our son Jared and his family can join us from the Gold Coast. A blessing for Larry is that he is now free of pain and no more medication. Messages can be sent to 12 Te Puni Grove, Elderslea 5018.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 18, 2020