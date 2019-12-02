FAINITSKI, Larissa:
Passed away peacefully on 30th November 2019. Loved wife of the late Boris. Loved mother of Victoria and the late Slava. Loved babushka of Francis, Laura and Nikolas. Loved great-grandmother to Lilya, Bella and Bruno. Messages to the family may be left in Larissa's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral service for Larissa will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, today at 1.30pm, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 2, 2019