EDWARDS, Lance William:
Service No. 10217, AB, RNZN, WWII. Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, after a short illness on Wednesday 16 October 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Dulcie. Loved father of Joanne and Coralie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bernie (dec) and Isobel. Loved uncle to Su, Wendy and Jenny. A service will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 21 October 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private committal.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2019