ten BROEKE,
Lammy (Lambertus):
Sadly our smiling Dutchman Lammy has passed. He's now with his wife Bella, sister Hilly, parents Albert and Albertje, his many old friends along with his 'Parliament' mates drinking beer and no doubt eating cake!! Loving father and father-in-law to Helen & Roland, and Anne & Brian, Opa to Kurt, Vicki, Quintin, Ethan & André, brother to Bert, uncle to Sue, Robert, Marianne, Anita & Toni and great-uncle to Nick, Nat, Sid, Tom & Vera. A celebration of Lammy's wonderful, happy life, will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville, on Thursday, 27 February, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers please give donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, to thank them for all their amazing work.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020
