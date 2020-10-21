ANDERSON, Lambert:
Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, aged 76 years. Deeply cherished husband of Melissa, and very much loved father to Brian & Jane, Leonie, and Roxanna & Gene. He was adored by his grandchildren; Thelia & William, Alexis, and Gia, Beau, Alia and Rainen. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Margaret & Michael, Joanne, and Vivienne & Ian. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/ Messages for the Anderson family may be left in Lambert's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A Service to celebrate Lambert's life will be held at The Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Rd, Pukerua Bay South, Wellington, at 11.00am, on Saturday 24th October 2020.
Constantly loved and always remembered.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020