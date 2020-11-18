PITA,
Lamakaihemoka Elena:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by all her children and grandchildren, 12 November 2020, in Wellington. Loved wife of the late Pita (Niue Is.), much loved sister, sister-in-law to Tautogia (deceased), Makaheleniu (deceased), Fakamua Pahemotu Vilipaama, Fakamui Misiuepatama Misiuepa, Pitaloma (deceased), Tolitama, Suiti John Motu, Ikimana Vaimohe (Niue Is.), Sene Mele Tuineau, Siniloki Lee Tuineau, Olepa Jeffrey McCarthy. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by her Church family at Kilbirnie Presbyterian Church Ofaga ha Keriso. Monuina e fenoga ke he kautu he Atua. (Funeral details on the Wilson Funeral Home page, on Wednesday, 18 November at 10.00am)
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020