ADAMS-SCHNEIDER,
Lady Shirley Lois:
Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Hospital on 20 May 2020, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rt. Hon. Sir Lancelot Adams-Schneider KCMG. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Vincent and Jeanette, Warren and Benita, Jillian and Valance (dec). Special grandma to Penelope, Justine, Frances; James, Sarah, Jayne; David, Jason, Michelle. A loved great-grandmother to her 14 great-grandchildren.
The Lord is my light
and my salvation
Ps 27:1
The family would like to thank the staff at Malvina Major Hospital for their loving long-term care of Lady Shirley. In accordance with her wishes, she has been laid to rest by her immediate family. Messages for the family can be sent c/- Mrs Jillian Dimock, PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2020