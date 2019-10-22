GOVIND, Ladu:
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 21 October 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Govindbhai Kanji. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Shanti & Pravin, Susie (Susila) & Kanji, Ravindra (Micheal) & Bhanu, Jayprakash (Johnny) & Chandan, Ashis & Sandhya. Loving grandmother of Pankaj, Atul, Rakesh, Priya, Jay, Asha (dec), Ashvin, Sathyam, Aisha, Aliyah. Great-grandmother of Milen, Kylen, Tayne, Zavier, Kyra, Sarina. In lieu of cards and flowers donations to the Wellington Children's Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Family would like to express their gratitude for any donations made. Messages to the 'Govind' family may be left on Ladu's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral service will be held at Bharat Bhavan, Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 24 October at 11.00am, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery. You may pay your respects to Ladu from 10.30 - 11.00am.
Om Shanti Shanti Shanti
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 22, 2019