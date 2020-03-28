Lachlan ROSS

Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Death Notice

ROSS, Lachlan Angus:
On March 25, 2020, passed away peacefully at his home in Dunedin, surrounded by his four girls, following a short illness; aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan (neé Eckhoff) for 40 years, adored father of Lucy, Alexandra, and Annabel, and respected father-in-law of Scott, Tim, and Jonathan, treasured grandfather of Clementine, Georgia, Thomas, and Pippa. Much loved brother of Warwick, Elizabeth, the late Annabel, and the late Gregory. Messages may be sent to the Ross Family at 35 Butler Street, Maori Hill, Dunedin 9010. A Memorial Service will be held, with date to be advised.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2020
