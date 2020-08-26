McKAY, Kyle Robert:
On 22nd August 2020, sadly we, Verena and Bob, lost our beloved son Kyle, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Leanne and the late Mark 1, and Michelle and Mark 2, adored dad of Felix and Holly, loved uncle of Matthew, Dylan, Alecia and Katelyn.
Kyle is dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of Kyle's life will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday 28th August at 11.00am, and will be followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to "the McKay family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020