Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Heretaunga Christian Centre
51 Lane Street
Upper Hutt
Interment
Following Services
Akatarawa Cemetery
McKAY, Kyle Robert:
On 22nd August 2020, sadly we, Verena and Bob, lost our beloved son Kyle, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Leanne and the late Mark 1, and Michelle and Mark 2, adored dad of Felix and Holly, loved uncle of Matthew, Dylan, Alecia and Katelyn.
Kyle is dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of Kyle's life will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday 28th August at 11.00am, and will be followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to "the McKay family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

