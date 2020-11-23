RAMJI,
Kusum Raman Soma:
Peacefully passed away at home with her family by her side on Friday 20th November 2020. Dearly loved wife of Raman Bhai Soma. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Nerodin, Anna, Chandra and Megan. Loved Ba to Morgan, Tanisha, Arii and Kahn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Manju Bhen and Gurvant Patel, Mani Bhai, Kanti Bhai, Laxmi Babhi, Jamu Bhen, Nemu Bhen and Santi Bhen.
We will always cherish the memories. Mum will be dearly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Kusum's memory, the family would appreciate this. Donations may be made to the Cancer Society www.cancernz.org.nz In respect of her wishes, a private family funeral will be held. The family invites visiting at the home between the hours of 12.00 noon - 3.00pm on Thursday 26th November and Saturday 28th November.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2020