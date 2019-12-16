SHANLY, Kurt:
On 13th December 2019 Kurt (49 years) passed away unexpectedly while enjoying an afternoon walk by Waikanae River. Dearly beloved son of Ruth and Peter (dec), loved brother of Delia, nephew of Gai and Tony, Teresa and Paul, Mari, Clive, Robin and Cookie (dec) and cousins Jessica and Paul, Emily, Miles, Helen and Marie. There will be an informal farewell at his home in Waikanae on Thursday 19th December, between 2.00pm - 4.00pm. For more details email his Aunty Gai,
[email protected] No flowers please but feel free to donate to Ngã Manu Nature Reserve.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 16, 2019