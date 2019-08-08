YIP, Kuen Kuen:
Passed away peacefully on 5th August 2019 after a sudden illness. Aged 85 years. Loved wife of Albert. Treasured mother, mother in-law and grandmother of Jocelyn & Mark, Yvonne, Tony & Margriet, Gordon & Sandy, James & Cameron. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Miaojuan & Jianfen, and aunt to Yingwen & Yinghua (China). The family thanks the Wellington Free Ambulance who responded so quickly and with compassion, and Wellington Hospital, Ward 6 East in particular, for the care of Kuen. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Yip family may be left in Kuen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Kuen will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 12.00pm, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019