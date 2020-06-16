TOMASZYK, Krystyna
(Krystine) (nee Skwarko):
On Saturday 13 June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Czeslaw. Much loved mother of Janina (Nina) and the late Krzysztof (Chris), mother-in-law of Darryl and Louise, Babcia of Ariana, Ethan, Samuel and Marek. A Requiem Mass will be held in St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott Street Wellington on Thursday 18 June at 2:00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice or the Polish School would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Tomaszyk family can be sent c/- 306 Willis Street Wellington.
"Time came to put aside familiar thoughts and words, to embark on a new journey."
From "But a fleeting moment" by Krystine Tomaszyk
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from June 16 to June 17, 2020