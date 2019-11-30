ROMBEL, Krystyna:
Passed away peacefully in Sydney, aged 78. Formerly of Wellington. Dearly loved wife of the late Waclaw. Beloved mother of Barbara Rombel, Irene Rombel, and mother-in-law of Marek Buraczuk and Ross Chambers. Much loved grandmother of Isabella and Max Buraczuk, and Austin and Alexander Chambers. Loved sister of Teresa Grenik and Wieslawa Sujecka. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Missionary Sisters of St Peter Claver would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Krystyna's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral service for Krystyna will be held at St Joachim's Catholic Church, 2 Stanley Street, Berhampore, Wellington, on Tuesday 3rd December at 11.00am, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery. A Rosary for Krystyna will be held at the Church on Monday 2nd December at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019