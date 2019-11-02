Kobey KARAURIA

KARAURIA, Kobey:
Born 24 February 1973. Passed away in Bangkok on 29 October 2019. Cherished wife of Darrin, beloved daughter of Nehe and Patsie, and incredibly clever sister of Dale. Her final service/tribute will be held at 10.30am on Tuesday 5 November 2019, at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, followed by a private cremation. Whanau and friends are invited back to Nehe & Patsie's home at 143 Milne Drive, Paraparaumu, for the hakari at 1pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019
