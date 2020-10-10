DERMONDY, Klio Ann:
Aged 52, passed away peacefully on Friday, 2nd October 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Niki and Tony Dermondy. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Wayne and Yvette. Adored niece and cousin of all relatives in Greece, Oz and NZ. Klio, your cheerful, bubbly nature will be missed by all.
Forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations at the church for either Te Omanga Hospice or the Greek Church will be welcomed. Klio's funeral will be at St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 23 Bay Road, Petone, on Friday, 16th October 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020