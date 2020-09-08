ROBERTS, Kiyoko:
On Saturday, 5 September 2020, aged 79 years. Treasured wife of Grahame for 47 years. Heartfelt thanks to the carers at Enliven Woburn for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington would be appreciated and may be donated online at www.dementiawellington.org.nz. Messages can be sent c/- P O Box 44-176, Lower Hutt, or may be left in Kiyoko's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 10th September 2020 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020