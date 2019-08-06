Kitty RUDKIN

Unexpectedly on 1st August 2019, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Fred and much loved mother of Graeme and Tracy. Loved nana of Aimee. Messages for the Rudkin family may be left in Kitty's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. A Service to celebrate Kitty's life will be held at The Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, at 11.00am, on Tuesday 13th August 2019, and thereafter followed by private cremation.

