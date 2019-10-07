GORDON, Kiriini (Kuki)

Te Hinu (nee Kukutai):

Passed away October 7, 2009. Ten years has gone so fast without you by our sides. Sadly, you were not here for so many memories and milestones, but your loved ones will always keep you close in their hearts. So yes, it's a sad day for this milestone that faces us today and makes us stop and think of you so much more. Although you are not here with us today, we will remember you with a cry or two, a laugh or two, and a drink or two. You were a daughter, a wife, a mother, a nanny, a aunty, a friend and a midwife.

Ahakoa kua whetu rangitia koe, ka maumahara tonu matou ki a koe i nga wa katoa.

Kia hora te marino, Kia whakapapa pounamu te moana, kia tere te karohirohi i mua i tou huarahi.

Arohanui - Don, Raewyn, Ian, Ngapipi, Te Koha, Rosemary and Ngakau.



