BURRELL,
Kingsley Charles:
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 24 June 2020, aged 71, surrounded by family.
He will be missed and
forever in our hearts.
As per Kingsley's wishes, a private burial was held yesterday at Otaki Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Bitches Baking, for their Prison Bake Programme – Kingsley was dedicated to supporting upskilling and reintegration programmes within the prisons.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020